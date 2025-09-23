Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Waystar has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $349,145.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,101,801.79. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,652,918 shares of company stock valued at $182,012,322. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Waystar by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Waystar by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

