Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $760.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.22. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

