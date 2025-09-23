Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average of $309.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 250.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

