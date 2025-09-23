MCF Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.89 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

