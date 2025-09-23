Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Oracle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 679,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,723 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 6.6%

Oracle stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

