UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
UNH opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.49 and a 200-day moving average of $362.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.