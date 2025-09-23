Kwmg LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VO opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

