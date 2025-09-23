AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.