Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 245,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

