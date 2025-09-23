Family Investment Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,659 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $435,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,158.52. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

