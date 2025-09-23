Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 10,647 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

