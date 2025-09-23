Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Head to Head Analysis

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Immersion and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00

Immersion presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.44%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 7.31% 21.53% 8.75% Socket Mobile -17.13% -16.35% -10.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Immersion and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.6% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Socket Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immersion and Socket Mobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $33.92 million 7.03 $90.07 million $2.78 2.65 Socket Mobile $18.76 million 0.45 -$2.24 million ($0.38) -2.76

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Socket Mobile. Socket Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Immersion has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immersion beats Socket Mobile on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It serves markets, including mobility, gaming, automotive, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. The company also offers cordless data capture devices that connect through Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; SocketScan and DuraScan 700 series, companion scanners and 800 series, attachable scanners, and wearables; and DuraSled, a barcode scanning sled that protects phones from impact damage and provides charging solutions. In addition, it offers D600, a handheld model to reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags and transfers data with near-field communication (NFC); S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer; and S370 product that supports barcode scanning, and NFC reading and writing technologies. Further, the company provides SocketCam C820 and C860, which are camera-based barcode scanners; software developer kits, such as CaptureSDK that enables the App providers to modify captured data, control the placement of the barcoded or RFID data in their applications, and control the feedback to the user. It serves retail, commercial services, industrial and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries through a network of distributors, online resellers, and application providers, as well as online stores. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

