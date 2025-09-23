Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 37,013 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 176,945 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2291 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.