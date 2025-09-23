Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 124,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

