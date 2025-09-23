Reviewing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield and Douglas Elliman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $86.01 billion 1.40 $641.00 million $0.43 169.22 Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.27 -$76.32 million ($0.74) -4.02

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 8 2 3.20 Douglas Elliman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield currently has a consensus target price of $75.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 1.11% 3.77% 1.21% Douglas Elliman -5.98% -7.11% -2.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield beats Douglas Elliman on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

