Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,783.54. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strategy alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Wei-Ming Shao purchased 12,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $1,211,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Wei-Ming Shao purchased 2,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total transaction of $4,892,901.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total transaction of $4,319,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total transaction of $8,372,000.00.

Strategy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $335.93 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $145.01 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.