Contrasting Resolute Holdings Management (NASDAQ:RHLD) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Resolute Holdings Management (NASDAQ:RHLD – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Rithm Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Holdings Management $420.57 million 1.42 $110.26 million N/A N/A Rithm Capital $5.21 billion 1.20 $931.50 million $1.30 9.10

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Holdings Management.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Holdings Management N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital 16.72% 18.89% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resolute Holdings Management and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Holdings Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rithm Capital 0 0 8 1 3.11

Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Resolute Holdings Management.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Resolute Holdings Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

