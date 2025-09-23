Golden State Equity Partners Has $849,000 Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $957.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $964.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

