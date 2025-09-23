Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.