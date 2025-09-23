Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 231,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

NIKE stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

