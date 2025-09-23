The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Trimmed by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $412.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

