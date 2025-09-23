Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.