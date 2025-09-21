Westfuller Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Westfuller Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

