Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,969 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after buying an additional 545,244 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.