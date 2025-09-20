Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

