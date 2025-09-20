Head-To-Head Contrast: MONOTARO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) versus Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

MONOTARO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MONOTARO and Yunji”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONOTARO $1.91 billion N/A $173.82 million $0.48 32.56 Yunji $57.22 million 0.16 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.53

Analyst Recommendations

MONOTARO has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MONOTARO and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONOTARO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yunji 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares MONOTARO and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONOTARO 9.36% 33.81% 24.17% Yunji -29.39% -10.42% -8.33%

Volatility & Risk

MONOTARO has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MONOTARO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MONOTARO beats Yunji on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MONOTARO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

