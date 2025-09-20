Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCV. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,257,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 844,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,928,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,525,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 471,176 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

