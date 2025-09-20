Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 128,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,851,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

