Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,461 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,112,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 489,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,494,000.

SCHH stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

