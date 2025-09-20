Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

