Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 161 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

