Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

