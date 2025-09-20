Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

