Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

