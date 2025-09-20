Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2025

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.