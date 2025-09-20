Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 769,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 200,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

