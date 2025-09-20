Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -23.61% N/A -35.85% Ealixir 1.03% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 110.73, indicating that its stock price is 10,973% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Ealixir”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.10 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.39 Ealixir $3.62 million 13.30 $100,000.00 $0.01 80.10

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ealixir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ealixir beats Bright Mountain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ealixir

(Get Free Report)

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.