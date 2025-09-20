Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Head to Head Contrast

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Destiny Media Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $333.85 million 7.88 -$40.83 million ($0.38) -66.55 Destiny Media Technologies $4.42 million 0.87 $110,000.00 ($0.05) -8.01

Analyst Ratings

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.20%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -9.99% -5.81% -3.14% Destiny Media Technologies -8.84% -13.26% -11.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Destiny Media Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

