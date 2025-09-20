JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).
The stock has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.51.
In related news, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £123,821.25. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
