JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £123,821.25. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

