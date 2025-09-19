Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 10,789 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

