Sovran Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $674.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $716.65 and a 200 day moving average of $684.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.