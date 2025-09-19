Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and traded as low as $24.11. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 101,718 shares.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

