Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.96 ($19.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($19.65). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,446 ($19.60), with a volume of 28,638 shares trading hands.
Brunner Trading Up 0.3%
The company has a market capitalization of £627.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3,723.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,427.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,369.99.
Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The investment trust reported GBX 17.30 EPS for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.
Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).
