Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 5,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

