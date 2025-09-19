TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$4.94. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 12,300 shares.
TDb Split Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52. The stock has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.09.
TDb Split Company Profile
The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TDb Split
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.