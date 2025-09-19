Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,468,778. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

