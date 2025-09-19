The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.82 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 248.40 ($3.37). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,142,482 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.71 and a beta of 1.16.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

