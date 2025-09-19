Sovran Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $145.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

