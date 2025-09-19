First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF $AFMC Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.