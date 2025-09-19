MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $178.20 and a one year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

