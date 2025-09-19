Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 685,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

